The film stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on a Michael Jordan deal with Nike

During the “Success Time” series HBO Many Lakers like Jerry West in the 1980s had to face criticism from personalities. Amazon Studios And Skydance game A film is being prepared on their behalf Michael Jordan.

An information Announced by The Hollywood ReporterLeading American media for film and television series news.

In the cast, we find Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who play Sonny Vacaro and Bill Knight, respectively. In other words, the former chairman of Nike and co-founder of the comma brand.

Because this biography will first tell the story of Michael Jordan’s contract with Nike in the mid-1980s. “M.J.” Super star To become.

Keep in mind that at the time, signing this was not easy, because the company Nike was not a force to be reckoned with right now. Sony Vacaro, who faced adidas and conversation, had to fight to attract Michael Jordan (and his mother), who was reluctant to cooperate with the US company.

But the iconic Bulls player eventually signed with Nike, and together they revolutionized the world of footwear and returned to a new media and economic dimension.

The teacher advises you …

⁇ Read more: Michael Jordan and Nike, an incredible story ⁇