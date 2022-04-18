Home Economy Africa: Lex receives $ 10 million from Uside for its healthcare solutions

Africa: Lex receives $ 10 million from Uside for its healthcare solutions

Lixit receives $ 10 million in funding from the United States Agency for International Development (Usaid). Funding provided on April 12, 2022 will be part of the partnership from 2020 onwards. The fund will allow Lixit to provide healthcare solutions in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. The US company’s operations are expected to benefit 100 million people in 11 countries.

Five-year financial assistance

On the African continent, these solutions will benefit at least five countries. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Africa has made the least progress in access to basic health care and health care. The international organization also pointed out during 9And World Water Forum in Docker, Senegal 779 million Africans do not have access to basic health care (208 million still have open defecation) and 839 million do not have access to basic health care..

Usaid ($ 10 million) funding will gradually be extended to Lixit until 2026. The fund is funded as part of its “Water for the World” initiative. The project has already given 44 million people access to improved cleaning services.

A few weeks ago, as part of this project, Usite launched the “Usite Transform Wash” initiative in Mozambique. The project aims to strengthen water, sanitation and sanitation services for underprivileged communities in the provinces of Zambezia, Nambula and Cabo Delgado through better management and responsible practices. Tetra Tech, a US-based company specializing in engineering and technical consulting services, is implementing the project with a budget of about $ 1.6 billion and approximately $ 1.2 billion by Mozambique.

Ines Magoum

