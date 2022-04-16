Reliable DEPO Lights – Why They are a Great Choice

Australia, New Zealand, and other Oceanic countries have diverse terrains that take a toll on vehicle parts and require experienced drivers to manoeuvre. In addition, most truckers have to drive through off-road tracks, where they encounter visibility challenges after sunset or due to inclement weather such as fog, strong winds, and storms. The solution to this problem is installing reliable lights on automobiles.

One practical solution to the visibility problem is DEPO Lights. These lights use the latest technology to improve visibility and reduce the risk of an accident by enhancing the driver’s responsiveness and confidence. They are also suited for many types of vehicles.

DEPO Lights are a product of an eponymous company. Read on to discover more about these high-quality accessories for heavy-duty vehicles, such as trucks.

What are DEPO Lights?

DEPO Lights is a Japanese manufacturer of truck lighting solutions. In Japan, the company has a lifelong reputation for making reliable products, a quality that has seen it grow its global reach. For customers in Australia, New Zealand, and other Oceanic countries, the firm produces inexpensive aftermarket parts for Fuso trucks, Hino, Isuzu, and Nissan trucks.

Company History

DEPO is a conflicted form of ‘DEer Port.’ This is a small Taiwanese town renowned for its enviable cultural heritage. Interestingly, the city emphasises sustainability over other qualities, which the company emulates in its production lines.

The primary objective of DEPO Lights is to produce safe and reliable lighting solutions for buses and trucks. While under the helm of the Chairman, DEPO Hsu, the company commits to a three-pillar philosophy that focuses on affordability, dependability, and innovativeness.

The numerous awards won by DEPO Lights are proof of its commitment to excellence. Some include the Taipei AMPA Innovation Award and recognition as one of Taiwan’s Top Global Brands. These accolades have made DEPO Lights a multinational corporation with an estimated value of $50 million.

Why Use DEPO Lights?

Besides positive reviews from previous customers, many truckers and bus drivers use DEPO Lights because they have approval from the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA). This certification proves that the product complies with the highest safety standards. Some elements checked before approval include product dimensions, appearance and composition, coating, and performance.

Additionally, DEPO Lights comply with the advanced road safety requirements outlined by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108. Other recognised accreditations afforded to DEPO Lights include ISO 9001 & 14001 certification, ECE certification, TS 16949, and SAE/DOT certification.

Although the trucking industry is the primary target market, DEPO Lights also manufacture quality aftermarket parts for smaller vehicles. These products include lights and other electronic vehicle components. All its products have similar robustness and durability.

Final Words

The priorities in the cargo transportation industry are the driver’s safety and the goods’ integrity. These are impossible to attain if a vehicle doesn’t have requisite safety features, such as reliable lights.

It’s understandable why DEPO Lights is such a popular choice among leading trucks in Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania. Since innovation is one of DEPO Lights’ core principles, the company continually designs safer and more affordable lighting solutions for trucks and buses. Thanks to an extensive distribution network, clients get aftermarket parts for European trucks in time, a critical aspect of the trucking industry.