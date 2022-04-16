Home Technology Intel Arc: Are Desktop Graphics Cards Postponed?

Intel Arc: Are Desktop Graphics Cards Postponed?

Apr 16, 2022 0 Comments
We will deal with the matter yesterday on a criterion that appeared on Geekbench regarding the graphics card. Intel Arc A770. Today we discover new information released by Wccftech Excited citizen Those who have shared confidential and accurate information in the pastIntel. Obviously, the latter indicates a delay in Intel’s plans to release graphics cards for desktop PCs. This delay can reach the end of the second trimester or the beginning of the third month. Also, keep in mind that Intel only confirmed the “Limited Edition” card this summer. Not specifying the full range, but a specific card.

After all, as we can already see in laptops, Intel’s GPUs may have been officially available in two weeks, but there is only one country where these products are currently available.

Intel Arc A770 graphics card, 16 or 12 GB memory? We do not know

In particular, step Excited citizenIntel may introduce four desktop graphics cards Will A770, A750, A580 And A380. The Arc A770 has the same performance as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. There may be a fifth card, perhaps with the Arc A780. But there, the information is very vague because yesterday we saw the Arc A770 with 12.7GB of authorized memory via Geekbench. It is therefore expected that 16GB and a portion of the memory will be allocated to other resources. The information we have here is that the A770 has 12 GB of memory and possibly the A780 16 GB, in short, this is a mess and the information we have is not valid. The famous Limited Edition card may be the A780 with 16GB of memory or the A770 with 16GB of memory. The “normal” Arc A770s may have up to 12 GB of memory later.

Also known as arc A750 448 compute units (3584 FP32 cores) can be used. L ‘A580 8GB GDTR6 Type Memory and Slow Card, TheA380In performance it will be equivalent to the AMD Radeon RX 6400.

Desktop Intel ARC Alchemist (rumor)
Bow A780 (LE?) Will A770 Will A750 Will A580 Will A380
GPUs ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G11
Xe Course
Activating units
FP32 cores
Memory size
Memory bus

