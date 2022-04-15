One crash affects the internet connection of many customers

Hundreds of reports were filed this afternoon, April 15. Fixed internet connection is a concern. The operator promises to return to normal at the end of the day.

According to news shared on social media, many Bouygues Telecom customers will not have access to the Internet until April 15. In which, the connection of their box, has been disconnected since noon. Within an hour, several dozen messages were posted on Twitter.

On Downtector websiteIt lists crash reports worldwide, and the curve for Bouygues Telecom shows the arrival of alerts at 3:30 p.m.

Most of them are concerned about the standard internet connection, although some mention problems with the mobile internet connection (3G, 4G and 5G).

According to Map of DownDetector, Paris and its region are the main affected, as well as many large cities in France such as Marseille, Lyon, Nice or Toulouse.

“The problem has been identified, mainly in the south of இல்le-de-France. It is expected to return to normal by late afternoon or early evening. The cause is being analyzed,” the operator on BFMTV said.