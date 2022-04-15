Morocco attracts 2 giants in the military

The Blueberry Group and leading US and global security and defense firm Lockheed Martin will join forces with the Moroccan government to form a joint-Moroccan initiative through Sabka and Sabena Aerospace, which represent Belgium’s leading stable space environment.

It should give new international impetus to Belgian and US companies and support Morocco’s defense needs, especially according to the Royal Moroccan Air Force, FRA, for the Moroccan Forum, which cites the Blueberry Group’s press release.

Maintenance Aero Maroc (MAM), which operates a state-of-the-art maintenance center for military aircraft, is expected to open in Bensleymann and create 300 technical and high-tech jobs.

In a press release, Stephen Burden, CEO of the Blueberry Group, said, “I am very proud to launch this new partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco and Lockheed Martin.”

The partnership between the three will “enable Morocco to provide high quality stabilization services to the Air Force, and then quickly to other customers in the region. We are delighted to see MAM joining our international maintenance solutions network, providing opportunities to develop new expertise on other platforms,” ​​he added.

“Our team has 50 years of experience in the maintenance, repair and modernization of aircraft such as the C-130 and F-16,” said the CEO of the Belgian Blueberry Group.

The partnership, signed in the presence of Minister Abdellatif Ludi, the head of the Moroccan government in charge of Morocco’s national security administration, represents the first record following legislation allowing Morocco military-industrial activity and security and access. Strategic and economic benefits from it.

The project involves the construction of a 15,000 m² state-of-the-art maintenance, repair, restoration and upgrade center for military aircraft and helicopters at Benzliman Airport.

It should be noted that the Blueberry Group has been in Morocco since 2012 through its subsidiary Sabka Morocco, which recently announced that it will invest 180 million Moroccan dirhams (17 million euros) in the construction of a new factory of 16,000 m². There is an assembly line for Platas, Airbus and Dassault aerostructures. Nouaceur area.