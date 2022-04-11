WWDC22: New announcements with iOS 16, two new Macs and AR headset messages?

The inaugural WWDC22 keynote will take place on June 6, and surprisingly, it will be Apple’s opportunity to reveal its future operating systems to developers and other parts of the world. His Newsletter On Sunday, Mark Kurman gives some details about iOS 16 (codenamed “Sydney”), watchOS 9 (“Kincaid”), macOS 13 (“ROM”) and tvOS 16 (“Paris”).

Tim Cook on stage at WWDC 2019. 2022 Version Virtual.

On the iOS page, you can expect significant improvements to the notifications already received with iOS 15 custom compression functions and concentration mode during the day. iOS 16 will also be the subject of new health monitoring functions. On the other hand, no change in the interface is planned.

The iPadOS 16 will benefit from a new multitasking interface, although it has been redesigned Previous version. Obviously, that is not enough. The rumor is also reminiscent of floating windows heard in March.

Floating windows for apps on the iPadOS 16?

Finally, WatchOS 9 will provide significant improvements in performance and health monitoring. Hallway noises can tell us by June 6th …

Apple headset accordingly Antonio de Rosa.

Kurman writes that iOS 16 should incorporate many of the hints about rOS, the augmented reality headset operating system that Apple has been developing for years. Initially, this product was supposed to be released during the World Conference of Developers, but eventually the event will take place at the end of the year or even next year.

Apple’s AR device promises to launch during the iOS 16 cycle anyway Bloomberg. Maybe the manufacturer wants to raise the sauce within it, why not with the preview of rOS to provoke the developers.

On the hardware front, WWDC22 may be the time for the presentation of two new Macs, perhaps one of them MacBook Air. The new Mac minis (M1 Pro?) And 24-inch iMacs are also in the works, with an upgrade over the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

WWDC 2022 will take place approximately from June 6th to 10th