ONSSA captures and destroys the suspicious module

Morocco is also one of the 23 countries that have received freshup frozen pizzas from the Butoni brand, which is considered by the Directorate of Public Health to be the cause of many serious cases of children being infected by the Escherichia coli bacterium in France.

In conjunction with Le360, the National Food Safety Office (ONSSA) noted that on March 28, 2022, it carried out a number of precautionary measures regarding frozen pizzas made from the Fraîch’Up range produced between June. 2021 and March 28, 2022, non-compliance with health standards.

So ONSSA has taken three emergency measures. First, it involves the seizure and destruction of pizzas made between June 2021 and March 28, 2022, conducting health inspections on the relevant sales and distribution routes, and strengthening restrictions on border imports. Review posts on related pizzas. All provincial services of the office are mobilized for the use of these activities.

Several cases of contamination with the bacterium Escherichia coli in French children have been identified since late February. A press release from the Directorate General of Public Health underlined that “the analysis confirms the link between the consumption of frozen pizzas and the occurrence of a number of Button brand fries contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria.”

According to I WHO, Escherichia coli is a bacterium commonly found in the digestive tract of humans and warm-blooded organisms. Most strains are harmless. Some, on the other hand, can cause severe food poisoning, which can lead to severe eating disorders.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea and diarrhea, in some cases progressing to hemorrhagic diarrhea (hemorrhagic colitis). There may also be fever and vomiting. The incubation period is 3 to 8 days and the average duration is 3 to 4 days.