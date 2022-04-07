Amazon faces shareholder vote in treating warehouse workers

The decision means that Amazon investors will have the opportunity to vote for the first time on the issue, the U.S. Supporters used the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission to vote on important social issues.

Amazon, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has attracted growing criticism in recent years for its treatment of workers, including poor working conditions in its warehouses and efforts to prevent workers from unionizing.

As investors around the world urge companies to take care of their employees amid social issues, Tulipshare, a London-based retail investor platform, has come up with a resolution to shed light on Amazon’s practices.

In particular, the proposal, filed in the name of Tulipshare investor Thomas Dadashi Tasehozi – called for an independent audit of the company and a report on working conditions within the company.

When Amazon asked the SEC to allow the resolution to be rejected by referendum, it did not accept the SEC’s letter dated April 6 stating that the issue was related to normal business activities.

“In our view, the Tazehozi proposal goes beyond ordinary business issues,” the letter from Reuters said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The annual general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for May 25.

A single shareholder resolution calling for a workplace health and safety audit submitted to the company by investors, including the Dominican Impact Equity Fund, was not supported by the regulator.

The second resolution, citing “substantial copy”, stated that the company’s request to allow the SEC to abstain was valid and that Amazon would not recommend enforcement action if it did so.

Last week, about 55% of workers at the Staten Island warehouse voted to form America’s first union on Amazon.