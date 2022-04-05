Home Economy Coca-Cola introduces new drink with “pixel” flavor

Coca-Cola introduces new drink with “pixel” flavor

Apr 05, 2022 0 Comments

The popular American brand “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte” has been riding the trend by offering a virtual drink that is also available in the real world.

After Brewer Heineken, the system of the famous Coca-Cola brand is once again penetrating the virtual world to deliver a product there. The American drink maker offered a drink called “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte”, which this time, almost but physically, The American channel CNN reports.

“The Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte confirms the extraordinary taste of pixels,” said Ona Vlad, CNN’s Director of Brand Strategy. He describes it as “a taste similar to the already known coke,” with an extra brilliant touch. No details about the flavors have been mentioned yet.

Virtual and real

This drink has already occupied the virtual world: a part of the video game universe Fortnight Currently dedicated to the American brand, and offers related mini-games. However, Coca-Cola has not formalized any partnership with Epic Games Fortnight. The company notes its desire to be “where communities of players who have long supported are located”.

Unlike Heineken’s virtual beer, whose “non-drinkable” character was challenging, this new drink is also physically available. It will thus go on sale in the United States, from May 2, in limited edition.

Also many brands offer virtual products. Many of them, especially metawares, are directing their strategy towards these three-dimensional virtual spaces.

Many luxury brands, big retailers and even celebrities have settled there, this concept is based on marketing promises above all else.

See also  Will SSC Duvattara attack Norburg soon?

You May Also Like

A McKinsey case? These supporters of Emmanuel Macron do not see where the problem is

A McKinsey case? These supporters of Emmanuel Macron do not see where the problem is

iPhone: cette future mise à jour va révolutionner le téléphone d’Apple ?

IPhone: Will this future update revolutionize the Apple phone?

Une situation délicate pour les étudiants

L’Expression: National – Trained students

Methane tracking satellites

Methane tracking satellites

Restaurant in Pontois, Niagale Diallo crowned French donut champion

Restaurant in Pontois, Niagale Diallo crowned French donut champion

New tensions between Mexico and the United States over energy sector reform

New tensions between Mexico and the United States over energy sector reform

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.