The human genome is sequenced from A to Z for the first time

Researchers at the American National Institute of Human Genetics have succeeded in carrying out the first complete, final to final sequence of the human genome. A great achievement with overweight in research and medicine.

In 2003, research was transformed forever by the first sequence of the human genome. An amazing scientific achievement, and the culmination of a long series of institutional missions … or almost, we now know that there are still gray areas in our genes. But the team of researchers has drawn a lot of attention to create what they describe.The first true complete sequence of the human genome”.

In this work, published in the prestigious journal Science, the researchers describe a process that allows the entire gene to be hidden from end to end, from the first to the last chromosome, and without leaving a single molecule. “Since the first sequence was drafted, determining the exact sequence of the complex parts of the gene has been a major challenge.“Evan Eisler, professor of medicine at the Washington School of Medicine, explains.

It took our time until sorting techniques advanced enough to achieve this; They became so complete and precise that they found a needle in this giant biochemical straw layer. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley have identified 200 million basic pairs, A, T, G or C.

New information about 622 “Clinically related genes“

This is a small revolution because our knowledge of the human genome has a direct impact on all aspects of medicine. This study provides more accurate information on 622 genes.Medically appropriate“By researchers. It can be said that this work will improve our understanding of human evolution and health.

Eric Green, a professor of genetics involved in the human genome project, said, “Creating a truly complete sequence of the human genome is an incredible scientific achievement.”This basic information will inspire many attempts to understand all the functional nuances of the human genome, which will trigger genetic studies of human diseases.“, He notes.

“Be like new glass”, Adam Philippi, a bioinformatologist affiliated with the Human Genome Project Research Institute. “Now that we can see everything in detail, we are closer and closer to understanding how it works!”, He exclaims.

New look at inaccessible items

The other particularly interesting aspect is that the disappearance of the famous 8% is directly related to where they were found. Most substances are located in two specific areas of the chromosome: the centromere (the dense central region).Cross“A chromosome is formed during cell division), and telomeres. They can be very briefly compared to caps that cover and protect the ends of chromosomes. These DNA balls are cleverly folded to store our genes.

The fact that we were able to fully sort these areas will change many things in the study of our genetic heritage. In fact, there are many important genetic and physiological phenomena whose keys may be hidden in these areas of chromosomes.

For example, many works suggest that many keys to aging processes are hidden in telomeres. One day, new components will help to develop treatments aimed at reducing age or reversing aging. Jeff Bezos wants to do that.

But the most interesting thing is that this may be an extra fresh start. By examining new genetic regions mapped in this way, researchers can better identify other basic algorithms that are essential in the dynamics of a gene. If necessary, it is possible to restart this work with a new perspective, as new developments are at risk, as the researchers did when genetics first appeared.

“In the future, if someone sorts a gene, they can use this information to detect all the variations in their DNA and take care of their health.“, Concludes Adam Philippi, one of the leaders of the Human Genome Research Institute.