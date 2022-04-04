Joe Biden sends greetings to Islamists ahead of Ramadan

In a statement issued on behalf of the US President and his wife, the White House said, “Jill and I extend our congratulations to the Muslim community in the United States and around the world.

The holy month for Muslims in the United States begins on Saturday, announced by various associations and representative organizations of Muslims in the United States.

“For many around the world, including fellow Americans across the country, this holy month is a time of reflection and spiritual growth,” Biden said.

“As we continue to recover from the epidemic, we must continue our best efforts to support all those who are vulnerable and vulnerable around the world, facing persecution or hardship,” he said, adding that as the Holy Quran teaches, “even the weight of the doer of good will bear fruit.”

There are about seven million Muslims in the United States, most of whom live in the Northeastern and Midwestern states. Arabs, Pakistanis and other South Asian nationalities make up the majority of the country’s expatriate Muslim population, while one-third (35%) of Muslims in the United States are native to the United States.