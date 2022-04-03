The country is implementing a new strategy to increase its energy independence after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Energy Minister said on Sunday that the UK could build seven nuclear power plants by 2050 as part of a new strategy to increase its energy independence following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The point is, as far as Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is concerned, we do not want to live in a world that relies on Russian hydrocarbons.Quasi Quarteng said Sunday TelegraphInsist on it “Sea air, especially nuclear“Was”Ways to Gain Power Generation Skills in the UK“.

According to the newspaper, after intense discussions within the government, the government of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to present on Thursday its strategy to reduce the UK’s energy dependence and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.There is a sense within the government that we can do more in nuclear powerQuasi Quarteng said.

See also – Atomic: Emmanuel Macron wants to study 6 new EPR2 reactors and 8 others.

Net zero emissions by 2050

In 2050, “The UK has a world of six or seven bases“, He continued.”It’s not going to happen in the next two years, but it’s definitely what we want.“.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the plan calls for the construction of at least two large-scale nuclear power plants by 2030, with the exception of small modular reactors, so most of the existing nuclear power plants should be shut down by this deadline.

Conversely, hydraulic fracturing and coastal winds will not play a key role in the new strategy. “Strong local oppositionFaced with these technologies, the Minister underlined.

In addition to sanctions against Russian interests, London is also targeting the energy sector, which has imposed a ban on oil imports by the end of this year.