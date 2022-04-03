Home Technology The UK could build seven nuclear power plants by 2050

The UK could build seven nuclear power plants by 2050

Apr 03, 2022 0 Comments
The UK could build seven nuclear power plants by 2050

The country is implementing a new strategy to increase its energy independence after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Energy Minister said on Sunday that the UK could build seven nuclear power plants by 2050 as part of a new strategy to increase its energy independence following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The point is, as far as Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is concerned, we do not want to live in a world that relies on Russian hydrocarbons.Quasi Quarteng said Sunday TelegraphInsist on it “Sea air, especially nuclear“Was”Ways to Gain Power Generation Skills in the UK“.

According to the newspaper, after intense discussions within the government, the government of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to present on Thursday its strategy to reduce the UK’s energy dependence and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.There is a sense within the government that we can do more in nuclear powerQuasi Quarteng said.

See also – Atomic: Emmanuel Macron wants to study 6 new EPR2 reactors and 8 others.

Net zero emissions by 2050

In 2050, “The UK has a world of six or seven bases“, He continued.”It’s not going to happen in the next two years, but it’s definitely what we want.“.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the plan calls for the construction of at least two large-scale nuclear power plants by 2030, with the exception of small modular reactors, so most of the existing nuclear power plants should be shut down by this deadline.

Conversely, hydraulic fracturing and coastal winds will not play a key role in the new strategy. “Strong local oppositionFaced with these technologies, the Minister underlined.

In addition to sanctions against Russian interests, London is also targeting the energy sector, which has imposed a ban on oil imports by the end of this year.

See also  Minecraft is the easiest way to download Minecraft for all Android and iOS devices

You May Also Like

Dual Comparison: Dream F9 vs Realme TechLife

Dual Comparison: Dream F9 vs Realme TechLife

Oppo Find X5 Test: It has (almost) everything from one Pro

Oppo Find X5 Test: It has (almost) everything from one Pro

How good are the Alexa built-in Amazon headphones?

How good are the Alexa built-in Amazon headphones?

How to configure the application to spy on its contacts

How to configure the application to spy on its contacts

After the iPhone with USB-C port, here is the first Android ... with a lightning port

After the iPhone with USB-C port, here is the first Android … with a lightning port

If your iPhone battery drains too quickly, install the latest update

If your iPhone battery drains too quickly, install the latest update

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.