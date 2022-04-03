Covid 19. Event Rate, XD Variation … What is the situation in Seine-Maritime?

76 News See my news

During the week from March 24 to 30, 2022, most municipalities in Seine-Maritime appeared in black on the map of public health France, thus showing an incidence rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 citizens. (© screenshot / Geodes)

Months follow each other when analyzing the corresponding curve and are not really the same Govt event rate in Seine-Maritime. In fact, if February 2022 was the month of the longest decline, each day showed lower figures than the previous day, which was the complete opposite of March.

XD variant case

In fact, from March 1, 2022 to March 30, the date of the most recent figures is measured Public Health FranceThe Covit-19 vulnerability rate Is rising every day. So, if the week from February 23 to March 1 had reached a peak of 489.3 cases per 100,000 people, here it is. 1789.1 cases per 100,000 population (Against 1455.7 across France) in the field after 30 days.

Curve of Covit-19 incidence rate in Seine-Maritime. (© Screenshot / Covit Tracker)

According to the maps that allow us to go into the details of the municipalities (see illustration in the article), showing the incidence rates over 1000 cases per 100,000 citizens is a whole field, although in some municipalities some figures are limited. Can be seen east of Seine-Maritime.

Also, in Its latest epidemiological report to date, Public Health France triggers a case of XD variation as a result of a reunion between Delta and Omigron (formerly Deltacron). According to the organization, “the highest number of reported cases is in Normandy (20 cases have been found in the whole area) and Hauts-de-France following a reinforced communication tracking operation”. “Compared with Omicron, the rate of cases reporting loss of taste or smell was higher in cases affected by the XD variant,” the organization added. Of the 54 cases of XD variant detected in France on March 21, 2022, “no critical care permitting and no deaths reported, but long follow-up was required to confirm this”.

29.4% positive ratio

As of March 30, 2022, 29.4% of trials in the Seine-Maritime sector have proven to be positive for Covit-19, which has been increasing significantly over the years. However, fewer trials are being conducted these days than the tidal wave time of January 2022: During the week from March 24th to 30th, an average of 10,724 trials were conducted each day on the Seine-Maritime, compared with 28,800. For example, the week from January 4 to 10, 2022.

Number of daily tests performed on Seine-Maritime. (© Screenshot / Covit Tracker)

577 people have been admitted to hospital in Seine-Maritime for Covit-19 infection. A number is increasing, but much less clear than the incidence rate. At the height of the epidemic in early February 2022, 864 hospital beds were occupied by govt-positive individuals. Of the 577 people diagnosed with goiter at the hospital on April 3, 2022, 41 are in intensive care. Downward curve.

Curve of the number of hospital beds in intensive care in Seine-Maritime for patients with Govit-19 disease. (© Screenshot / Covit Tracker)

2743 students have been affected

At the school level in Seine-Maritime, on April 1, 2022, Normandy Academy announced 122 closed classes. Across the region, this week, 2,743 students and members of 362 academic groups were infected with the virus.

Since the onset of the epidemic, in Seine-Maritime, 2015 people have died in hospital due to Govt.

