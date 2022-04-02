Home Science Weather in Britain: Cold February – Bretagne

Weather in Britain: Cold February – Bretagne

Apr 02, 2022 0 Comments
Coates-d’Armor

In Côtes-d’armor, cold weather for the season. Very cloudy. But the cleanings will become wider and wider. There is still a risk of rain. Temperatures range from 0 to 4 degrees Celsius in the morning and 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

Finister

In Finistère, cold weather for the season. Very cloudy sky. There is still a risk of rain. Temperatures range from 2 to 6 degrees Celsius in the morning and 8 to 9 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. The wind is mild. Very cloudy in the evening.

Morbihan

In Morbihan, the cold weather for the season. Very cloudy sky. It does not rain in the morning and is likely to rain in the afternoon. Temperatures range from -1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the morning and 8 to 9 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. The wind is mild. In the evening, clear skies.

Ille-ed-Villain

At Ille-et-Vilaine, the day promises to be cool for the season. Slightly cloudy skies in the morning, nice clouds but many clouds in the afternoon. Slight chance of rain. Temperatures range from -1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the morning and 8 to 9 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

