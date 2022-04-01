NASA’s Biggest New Budget Proposed by Joe Biden

You will be interested too

The 2023 budget process for the longest fiscal year in the United States has begun. As a reminder, US fiscal year 1 covers an extended periodEr October N-1 of the year to September 30 of the year after N. Request Of NASA The White House presented its budget for 2023 to Congress, outlining its needs. This budget is only a proposal. The Senate and House will find a consensus in a budget speech (before September 30), which will be submitted to the Executive Committee for final approval.

Back to the Moon in 2025

Surprisingly, the budget plans to strengthen the hegemony of the United States in many areas, which is not surprising. Drones And study. In competition for permanent immigration with China நிலா, NASA wants to get a start with its Artemis project. The Biden administration plans to spend $ 7.6 billion on research, which it hopes will be enough to get Americans back on the moon by 2025. One hope we do not share – $ 1.5 billion is planned Lunar landings Of Artemis.

One might have thought Duration Of life International Space Station Will be reduced due Unprecedented crisis Space relations between Westerners, Japanese and Russians are ongoing, and the Biden administration plans to use it until 2030. $ 224 million is planned to help launch the US Private Sector Development and Implementation Service. Commercial space stations So start a transition with the ISS and do not leave the United States without a “home” in low orbit. At even lower orbits, the United States takes the economic development of low orbits very seriously, with plans to allocate about $ 1.6 billion there to assist in the research and development of technologies that can be used for a whole new function. still no. Its future prospects Leo Center Promises business opportunities and large-scale new operations. They take on the look of a new space race – this time commercially and faster than they did in the 1960s – which Europe and the European Space Agency seem to have already lost.

Unprecedented Earth observation missions

In the field of science, nearly $ 8 billion could be spent (exactly 7.988). $ 2.4 billion planned for geology with continued development of GeoCorp missions (Geostationary Observatory) Carbon), Complete radiation and refraction monitoring Weather Clario-Pathfinder and Base. This unprecedented task could collect radiometric and polarimetric measurements of the ocean.AtmosphereFrom this marine, environmental and biochemical data and data will be collected. Clouds And particles Aerosols.

Works carried out by Nisar in international cooperation with India and Swat Further strengthened with France. Nisar is a satelliteEarth observation The radar will be launched for the first time Initial summary It uses two different radar frequencies: L-band and S-band. According to Swat, it is a satelliteUltimatry Is in line with the continuity of the new generation Jason-1-2-3. This work is designed to study the topography of oceans and continental surface waters, lakes and rivers. Debit Rivers, and must be determined to be very good and very precise Sea level.

For planetary science, this would be $ 3.16 billion. Funding will be provided for all planned works. Let the model of Mars be a return task M.S.R.Viper or aimed at finding water at the base of the moon’s south pole Euroba Clipper The moon is tied to Europe Thursday. As for related tasks Asteroids And as planetary defense Spear And NEO-Surveyor, they are also funded.

Space labs to answer fascinating questions

In terms of space science, $ 1.556 billion has been proposed to continue the construction of the Nancy Grace Roman Laboratory. The law of the universe (Among other things), SPHEREx, explore The origin of the universe and life And this Space telescope Gamma Read the evolution of the Milky Way (Kochi). It should be noted that the budget proposes to close the work of the Stratospheric Laboratory for Infrared Astronomy (Sofia), in accordance with the results of ten years of research.

Heliophysics, Earth-Sun Relations and Impact The sun In The Solar System Not forgotten with 760 million. Many tasks will be supported. The budget supports efforts to improve Weather forecast Spatial.

We often forget about it, but NASA is not just about space. It is a company working in the field of aviation. About $ 970 million is planned, including plans to reduce the climate impact of the 500 aircraft and to initiate or strengthen the development of technologies required for zero aircraft. Chapter. Performances X-59 (Supersonic aircraft) and X-57 (Electric plane) Reinforced.