The Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States opens a consulate in Takla

Mar 31, 2022 0 Comments
IThe inauguration took place in the presence of Foreign Minister Nasser Borida and Dominica’s Commonwealth Prime Minister Roosevelt Skiridt, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration. Commonwealth Relations of Dominica, Kenneth Torrox.

About 24 countries have so far opened embassies in the Moroccan Sahara.

In Takla, the embassies of the eastern Caribbean states will rub their shoulders with Sierra Leone, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Djibouti, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In addition to Haiti.

The U.S. embassy, ​​which promised to open a tripartite agreement signed between Rabat, Washington and Tel Aviv in December 2020, has yet to see the light of day.

