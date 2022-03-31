Here’s why iPhones have less RAM than Android smartphones

This is a fact: the latest Android smartphones always offer more random access memory (RAM), in which it is not uncommon to find units with 6GB of RAM in sections such as entry and interface. In fact, on Android, the amount of RAM available determines some aspects of the operating system’s performance. While on iOS (iPhone operating system) the data is not highlighted by Apple and users do not seem to complain about the reduced RAM level.

This is even more amazing: by most definitions in recent years, the latest iPhone generations will always be one to two years ahead of the performance of the best Android competitors, which, in addition to the latest chips, in 2022 Display up to 16GB (!!!) of RAM. So how do you explain these differences?

Android is designed to fit any smartphone

What you need to understand right now is that Android and iOS do not start from the same philosophy. With Android, Google wants to provide a ready-made operating system that can be used by all builders in the environment and more or less freely modified. Suddenly, a real Swiss military knife was needed, capable of ignoring differences in processor configurations, RAM properties, and storage.

Android relies heavily on the Java programming language for this – based on what is called virtualization. Virtualizing the functionality of programs allows Android to run on any device. This simplifies development because you have to write everything in Java so it works on all devices without any adaptation.

However, virtualization has a significant cost in terms of RAM, as it is necessary to manage the processes of the virtual machine, interpret the Java source code, and then translate and execute the code to fit the configuration of the device. This method has been improved for many years, but Android smartphones still require more RAM. Especially as applications become increasingly complex and complex.

RAM is also required to run applications and background processes that depend on the Android system. Due to the way Android works, only a limited number of apps will run simultaneously when the RAM is exhausted.

iOS is fully designed and compatible with iPhones

The big difference between Android and iOS is that Apple knows precisely the hardware characteristics of its devices. So iOS is designed to be completely different from Android. Apple has completely redesigned iOS to its iPhone’s hardware base, so the company does not have to resort to techniques that extend the compatibility of operating systems such as virtualization.

However, beyond that, iOS fits every iPhone’s hardware sheet perfectly, with a source code compiled and 100% compatible with the operating system. RAM management is also different and stable. For example, the operating system does not actively stop background tasks after a certain period of time. IOS has a service that prioritizes RAM allocation based on tasks.

The iOS interface is provided in real time, for example, it is not available on Android – and it allows the system to make better use of its chip power, all of which wastes very little resources. Apple only needs 4GB of RAM on the latest iPhones to do this job. Up to 6GB on Pro models may be due to the slightly larger capacity and richer photo and video area.

In particular, as we told you, please note that we do not really see users reporting the company’s latest devices Compare very positively with the competition in all respects.

Conclusion: Can we say that iPhones manage RAM better than Android smartphones?

Android smartphones have other advantages, often such as advanced technical data sheets and the possibility of further customizing the user experience. But when we look only at source performance and RAM management, we clearly see that Apple has a good start. The manufacturer manages RAM better on its smartphones because it builds the hardware and software part at the same time. Apple does not need to adapt the operating system to a variety of new configurations.

The company must compile the system only for a limited number of devices. As a result, iOS is better calibrated and does not require virtualization like Android smartphones. Together with better public RAM management, we understand why Apple can perform better with only 6GB of RAM on Pro models than an Android smartphone with 16GB of RAM like the S21 Ultra 5G. Smartphones with 12GB RAM like S22 Ultra (Most in range in 2022)

Read also – Apple wants to launch subscriptions for iPhone and iPad

As a result, we can completely apologize to Apple for not highlighting the amount of RAM in its iPhones. Users do not need this data to make their choice: even if the device has 4 or 6GB of RAM, your iPhone will always have the right amount of RAM needed to operate without the slightest delay in any situation. This is not true on Android smartphones, especially if you are a needy user.