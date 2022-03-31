Home Economy American brand Impossible Foods releases vegetable sausages “with bacon flavor”

Mar 31, 2022
After vegetable substitutes for steak, pork or meatballs, the American brand Impossible Foods is releasing a new product: Vegetarian Sausages. This is the sixth product the company has launched in eight months.

“Impossible Sausage Patches” are available in three flavors known as “Broadwurst”, “Italian” and “Spicy”. They contain 100% vegetable stuffing, which should be similar to the taste of pork sausage, inserted into a “cover”, which will also be vegetable. These imitation meat products can be cooked in a frying pan or directly on an open flame. Refers to the brand. In addition to their taste, Impossible foods exemplify their nutritional value: they contain 11 to 12 grams of protein per serving, 0 milligrams of fat and 30% less fat than regular pork sausages. Moreover, the product is more environmentally friendly than its relatives of animal origin: its production requires 79% less water and 41% less land.

Impossible Sausage Links will be available this month in select stores across the United States and will be released to other parts of the United States this summer.

