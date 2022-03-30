Morocco-US-Israel Tripartite Agreement, News for a Permanent and Fair Settlement in the Middle East (Mr. Purida)

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

Rabat – The Moroccan-US-Israel trilateral agreement is a message for a lasting and just solution in the Middle East, which was underlined within the framework of the two-state solution, the foreign minister, who is also a foreign minister living in Africa and Morocco, said on Tuesday. Nasser Purida.

At a news conference following US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen’s talks, Bourita said the solution was to establish a Palestinian state living alongside the state of Israel as the al-Quds-Est capital on the 1967 border. This is in line with the vision of his esteemed King Mohammed VI, chairman of the Al-Quds Committee for the Conversation, Coexistence and Cradle of All Religions.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen arrived in Morocco on Monday evening on a business visit.

The visit, which will continue until March 30, is an opportunity to review various aspects of strong and multifaceted cooperation that share a common vision and values ​​between the two partners. Development and regional and international peace, according to the US State Department.