Home World Morocco-US-Israel Tripartite Agreement, News for a Permanent and Fair Settlement in the Middle East (Mr. Purida)

Morocco-US-Israel Tripartite Agreement, News for a Permanent and Fair Settlement in the Middle East (Mr. Purida)

Mar 30, 2022 0 Comments
L’accord tripartite Maroc-USA-Israël, un message pour une solution permanente et juste au Moyen-Orient (M. Bourita)

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

Rabat – The Moroccan-US-Israel trilateral agreement is a message for a lasting and just solution in the Middle East, which was underlined within the framework of the two-state solution, the foreign minister, who is also a foreign minister living in Africa and Morocco, said on Tuesday. Nasser Purida.

At a news conference following US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen’s talks, Bourita said the solution was to establish a Palestinian state living alongside the state of Israel as the al-Quds-Est capital on the 1967 border. This is in line with the vision of his esteemed King Mohammed VI, chairman of the Al-Quds Committee for the Conversation, Coexistence and Cradle of All Religions.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen arrived in Morocco on Monday evening on a business visit.

The visit, which will continue until March 30, is an opportunity to review various aspects of strong and multifaceted cooperation that share a common vision and values ​​between the two partners. Development and regional and international peace, according to the US State Department.

See also  The Vatican says Pope Francis has undergone surgery and is in stable condition

You May Also Like

Govt-19: China, submerged by Omigran, seals Shanghai

Govt-19: China, submerged by Omigran, seals Shanghai

Sergueï Lavrov: La Russie optimiste quant à l'issue des pourparlers avec l'Ukraine

Sergei Lavrov: Russia is optimistic about the outcome of the talks with Ukraine

Govit-19: Morocco is still green (M. Mrabet)

Govit-19: Morocco is still green (M. Mrabet)

Negro summit: Moroccan diplomacy calls for new movement for peace

Negro summit: Moroccan diplomacy calls for new movement for peace

Nasser Purida arrives in Israel to attend the Nike Summit

Nasser Purida arrives in Israel to attend the Nike Summit

Rohingya refugee boat with dozens of children stranded in Indonesia

Plane crash in China: Second black box found

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.