MacStadium accommodates Mac Studio on its shelves

Mac Studio’s announcement is not complete Not noticed At home Maxstadium Apple uses machines to deliver online services to developers or hosts. Brian Stucky, Vice President, American Company Has tweeted that When a copy of the new Mac arrives in one of the server cabinets, two Mac Pros Rack size (அடிப்படை 7,199 in the basic version).

MacStadium is still in the early stages of testing Mac Studio and evaluating its performance and designing custom rails that fit as closely as possible in cabinets.

This is one of the highlights of MacStadium, and if you like Apple hardware you should make designs that are seldom designed for these applications with rare exceptions (Xserve and Mac Pro 2019). The iMac Pro and the 2013 Mac Pro are excellent examples of the required ingenuity.

iMac Pro also builds a good rack server on MacStadium

The Mac Mini, on the other hand, helps fill in the boxes very well. MacStadium has always been a big customer, and the advent of M1 configurations has only confirmed this option over the Mac Pro, which does not have to be more expensive and more powerful in this type of operation.

MacStadium: “The new Mac Pro will not be very popular with us”

Have you ever seen so many Mac minis in one photo?

The Mac Studio This offer seems to be on track to be completed, but there is currently a problem: Lack of availability of customized configuration required by the host and delay of a few months!

With us, the entry level configuration on the M1 Max Available Between April 21/29 (Apple Stores has them on site, though) and the M1 Ultra from May 16th to 23rd. Exams can mark June 30th.

