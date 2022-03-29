Govt-19: China, submerged by Omigran, seals Shanghai

The Chinese metropolis, the world’s leading seaport, has recently become the epicenter of a new wave of Kovit-19 pollution, in its omigron version, which is growing rapidly across the country. In early March. To prevent this essential stench in international trade, health officials want sector-wise control. Descriptions.

The National Health Commission recorded more than 4,500 new infections on Sunday, down from 1,000 in the previous two days, but much higher than in the past two years. Faced with this failure of the “Zero Govt” strategy, which until then seemed to fully satisfy the Chinese authorities, they, after a long hesitation, decided to move to Shanghai, the most populous city in China, with a population of 14.4 million. Beijing (12.7) and Guangzhou (11.8).

The major economic interests of the country and the world are at stake

Millions of people living in affected areas across the country have been subjected to locks already imposed on major cities such as Shenzhen on March 14 or Shenyang on March 22 in the northeast.

In this industrial city of 9 million people, where many factories, including the German manufacturer BMW, are located, health officials have ordered total imprisonment to begin a new public screening of the population and to control the spread of the virus. In this part of Leoning adjacent to Jill (now heavily affected by this new Govt wave).

But Shanghai, with its population of 14.4 million (for the 26.8 million consortium), will avoid public imprisonment. In view of the country’s major economic interests and the world’s major economic interests, officials felt it was essential to protect the port’s operations and the city’s financial center as much as possible.

“If our city of Shanghai is completely shut down, many international cargo ships will be terminated [à attendre] In the East China Sea, ”Wu Fan, a medical expert with the city’s epidemiological task force, told a news conference in the harbor megalopolis on Saturday. Before adding: “This will have an impact on the entire national economy and the world economy”.

As a reminder, the annual traffic of the Yangshan Container Terminal serves as Shanghai’s outdoor port, reaching 43.3 million TEUs for both the world’s leading freight and tonnage (or “twenty feet equivalent”, or 6 m long, one of the specially selected container sizes) .

Total control, but in sections and in two stages

After trying to minimize the disruption to economic activity marked by 48-hour blockades in certain districts through a more targeted approach, the authorities could not escape this total detention until the last moment.

With the increase in cases, officials explained Sunday, so we have decided to control through the departments in two phases. The eastern part of the city, the largest district in Pudong, will be controlled first: this includes the International Airport, the Shanghai Financial District and all major port areas. The western Puxi will be restricted from April 1: the famous historic Pund Artery is located across the Huangpu River that crosses the city.

Residents are asked to stay home and all employees in the public and private sectors who are not involved in essential services are asked to do so. Exceptions are hospital staff, those in charge of transportation, distribution of electricity, gas or food.

It should be noted that buses, taxis and the metro will cease to operate, but no specific reference will be made to damage to port operations, trains or flights serving Shanghai.

With Agency / ECO Inspirations