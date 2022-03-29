Home World Govit-19: Morocco is still green (M. Mrabet)

Mar 29, 2022 0 Comments
The prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Morocco is still low, despite a sensible increase in the number of cases this week, Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the National Center for Public Health Emergency Response, promised on Monday. Morocco is still at the green level.

In a comment on the epidemic situation, the professional social network, published on LinkedIn, Mr. Mrabet pointed out that the number of weekly cases has increased slightly after 8 consecutive weeks of continuous decline. Thus, 76 additional cases were reported last week compared to the previous week, while the positive rate recorded from 21 to 27/03/2022 was 0.84% ​​which is generally consistent with 1%. In the week from 14 to 20/03/2022.

Regarding acute covitosis, Mr. Mrabet noted that over the past two weeks, the number of new cases has remained stable against 34 patients admitted to intensive care and intensive care in the week 21 to 03/27/2022. Hospitalized after their medical conditions improved.

The official said the number of weekly deaths recorded during week 21-27 / 03/2022 was the lowest after week 15-21 / 06/2020, the lowest number seen during the third phase. The epidemic in Morocco started on week 20 to 26/07/2020.

Globally, the severity of the virus cycle seen over the past two weeks, especially in many Western European countries, seems to be declining, and the resumption of these cases has not led to an increase in deaths. Mrabet said. So far, an increase in hospitals has been noted.

He recalled that booster dose coverage in Europe was 38%, with variations between countries (Italy: 64.2%, Denmark: 62.2%, United Kingdom: 56.8%, Spain: 52.3%, Sweden: 50.7%, etc.) in Morocco. , The vaccine coverage of the general population by the 3rd dose is 16.6%.

In conclusion, Mr. Mrabet, by adopting two essential measures to protect the current epidemic situation, compliance with preventive measures, especially in places and closed areas (administration, public transport, etc.) and the booster vaccination of the population, which is particularly vulnerable.

