“We have to learn to live with the virus,” says one expert

The easing of health measures in Quebec could be a factor in the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the province. According to one expert, this sixth wave is inevitable.

Like everywhere else in Quebec the Covit-19 and its PA2 variants are on the rise. According to Benoit Barbeau, professor of biology (UQAM) and virologist at the University of Quebec in Montreal, “We need to learn to live with the virus, its variants and its subtypes. We’re increasing the contacts, so the chances of it spreading are high. ”

“We should not think that the fifth wave is the last. Even though we are on the sixth wave now, I do not believe it is on the fifth wave, ”the expert explains.

According to him, more efforts should be made to increase PCR testing and there should be a greater supply of screening sites to ensure a better understanding of the epidemiological situation in Quebec.

“We need to be more vigilant when it comes to epidemics,” he said. The Quebec government must try to better understand the epidemic situation, “said Barbio.

With regard to the fourth dose, it will be important first for those who are most susceptible to potential infections.

“At the general level, we can not think of getting an extra dose of the vaccine every 3-4 months, especially since this vaccine is like the original virus,” says Benoit. Barbell.