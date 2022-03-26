Home Science Space: The Milky Way will finally be 2 billion years older than expected

Mar 26, 2022 0 Comments
In an analysis published in the March 23 issue of the journal Nature, researchers found that parts of the Milky Way were much older than they thought.

The Max-Blank Institute for Astronomers at the Heidelberg, Germany, Mao Zedong, and Hans-Walter Ricks made this discovery around our galaxy thanks to a study based on data from the ESA Gaia mission.

After comparing these data with their analyzes, the astronauts were able to draw the following conclusion: Part of the Milky Way began to form 13 billion years ago, about 2 billion years earlier than expected, and 800 million years after the Big Bang.

An analysis based on 250,000 stars

If the Milky Way is made up of two parts, the thin disk and the thick disk, thank you for that. Astronauts Was able to do this study. The researchers chose to look 250,000 stars Compare the luminosity and level data recorded by the auxiliary giants (located on the thick disk) and their chemical composition with Gaya’s initial data output 3 (EDR3).

In these asteroids, energy generation stopped at the center of the star and moved into a shell around the center. The star itself becomes a red giant star. The subgiant phase is a relatively brief evolutionary phase in a star’s life, allowing it to determine its age more accurately, but it is still a tricky calculation.

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

