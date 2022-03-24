Long-term accelerated cognitive impairment?

In Wuhan, in early 2020, several thousand people flocked to the three hospitals designated to receive the first patients infected with the SARS-Cowie-2 virus. It is among these patients that Chinese researchers have selected the largest group for their study, which will, over the long term, measure possible cognitive changes following infection.

Published in Magazine Jama NeurologyThe study focuses on patients aged 60 and over, hospitalized between February 10 and April 10, 2020, and survivors from Govit-19.

More than 3,000 people met these criteria, but some were excluded: those with pre-infection cognitive or neurological disorders and those with family history, heart, liver, or kidney disease.

In total, more than 1,400 ex-patients were included in the study. The control group was made up of life partners of these patients, not all of whom were affected.