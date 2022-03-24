Home Science Long-term accelerated cognitive impairment?

Long-term accelerated cognitive impairment?

Mar 24, 2022 0 Comments
Long-term accelerated cognitive impairment?

In Wuhan, in early 2020, several thousand people flocked to the three hospitals designated to receive the first patients infected with the SARS-Cowie-2 virus. It is among these patients that Chinese researchers have selected the largest group for their study, which will, over the long term, measure possible cognitive changes following infection.

Published in Magazine Jama NeurologyThe study focuses on patients aged 60 and over, hospitalized between February 10 and April 10, 2020, and survivors from Govit-19.

More than 3,000 people met these criteria, but some were excluded: those with pre-infection cognitive or neurological disorders and those with family history, heart, liver, or kidney disease.

In total, more than 1,400 ex-patients were included in the study. The control group was made up of life partners of these patients, not all of whom were affected.

12% of patients

What do the authors of this study conclude about this particular group and in the long run? Do they go in the same direction as other works found in people with cognitive and cerebral palsy? It appears so, especially in people affected by the severe form of Govit-19.

The evolution of their cognitive functions was measured at six months and then at one year, by a questionnaire and by telephone interview designed to assess any cognitive decline.

First result: One year after discharge from the hospital, more than 12% of participants had a cognitive impairment (mild cognitive impairment or dementia).

In the most mildly affected, the incidence of these disorders is comparable to that of the control group. However, of the most severe victims, 15% have dementia and a quarter of mild cognitive impairment one year after leaving the hospital.

See also  Space stations from mushrooms or telescopes away from the moon. NASA provided future plans - 24T24 - Czech television

To the authors of the study, these results seem to be related, in its acute form, to Covit-19 chronic cognitive impairment. And “epidemics could significantly contribute to the global burden of dementia in the future.”

You May Also Like

Massive payoff for TF1 Miss Weather Forecast!

Massive payoff for TF1 Miss Weather Forecast!

Covit-19: Occurrence rate rises sharply in Oxidenia, with more than 180,000 new pollutants in 24 hours in France

Covit-19: Occurrence rate rises sharply in Oxidenia, with more than 180,000 new pollutants in 24 hours in France

Des chercheurs de l’université du Nevada à Las Vegas (États-Unis) ont observé une nouvelle forme de glace qui apparaît à des pressions telles qu’il en existe dans le manteau de notre Terre. © Naoki Kim, Adobe Stock

A new form of ice has been discovered

More than one in two French peoples consider scientific theories to be "hypotheses in the other" only.

More than one in two French peoples consider scientific theories to be “hypotheses in the other” only.

Un télescope l'Observatoire européen austral (ESO), dans le désert chilien de l'Atacama, en juin 2019

Annual CO2 emissions of 50 tons per astronomer: What if space science reduces its carbon footprint?

La composition du manteau inférieur n'est pas homogène. © TuMeggy, Adobe Stock

How to explain the two great contradictions discovered within the earth?

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.