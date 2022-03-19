Super Bowl 2022: Eminem, Mary J. Blizzard, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Tray and Kendrick Lamar are expected at half time

By Caroline J. January 21, 2022 12:01 pm

The NFL, the National American Football League, is thinking big for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime! Thanks to the announced show of 5 Legends of American Hip-Hop and Rap on February 13th, I would like to thank Dr. Trey, Mary J. I named it Blizz, Snoop Dog, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Check out the event trailer!

Great game as some call it. It is one of the largest and most watched sporting events in the United States. The Super Bowl, The prestigious final of the American Football Championship, brings together millions of Americans every year in front of their television sets. If this encounter is an unavoidable sporting event, then so be it Display Many will not miss anything in the world. For many years now, The Super Bowl Half He invites international stars to sing and perform. After Madonna, Maroon 5 or Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weekend was called upon to stun audiences and viewers in 2021.

For that 2022 Super Bowl HalfwayIs scheduled February 13 Next, the National American Football League Released an announcement that immediately impressed American rap and hip-hop lovers 5 Myths This is expected from the musical context Super Bowl LVI Grand Finals. The February 13, 2022Get ready to meet the artists Dr. Tri, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Please And essential Eminem. A show that obviously promises to be great. Indicated by NFLAmong them, there are 43 Grammy Awards for artists!

The 2022 Super Bowl Final It is scheduled to take place on February 13th Inglewood Sophie Stadium, In California. That is a state Dr. Tri, Snoop Dog And Kendrick Lamar They know each other well and all three are from California. For his part, Mary J. Bliss is coming to us from New York CityEminem Hailing from the state of Missouri.

While waiting to find this beautiful poster, the NFL released one Trailer Explosion, signed F. Gary GrayDirector “NWA: Straight Out Compton“:

So, this poster was imagined half the time Super Bowl LVI Does it make you dream?