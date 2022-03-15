Fashion doesn’t end with clothing, it goes even beyond. Yes, we are talking about accessories. To make a great fashion statement, fashion accessories are not an option, but something that is essential.

One of the most sophisticated fashion accessories is a pair of sunglasses. However, there is a lot more to sunglasses than just being a fashion accessory. They are also integral in keeping our eyes healthy.

A pair of sunglasses has become a necessity in present times. There are a plethora of stylish options available, and if you prefer to buy glasses online , you can find pairs that are incredibly affordable.

Why do we need sunglasses?

Climate change is a reality and one of its offshoots is the increasing exposure to UV rays, which results due to ozone depletion. UV rays were always around, but phenomena such as global warming have increased the amount incident on the earth significantly.

There have been many scientific studies around UV rays and its harmful effects on our eyes. Here are some of the major medical conditions that might result due to UV rays.

Cataracts – One of the eye complications that might result due to prolonged and long-term exposure to UV rays is cataracts. Cataracts develop due to cloudy areas on the lenses of the eyes. A pair of sunglasses can go a long way in preventing cataracts.

Skin Cancer – The skin around your eyes is very sensitive to sunlight. Long-term exposure to UV rays can result in the serious medical condition of skin cancer. Hence, while choosing your sunglasses, it becomes imperative that you choose one that covers the skin surrounding your eyes as well.

Macular Degeneration – Long-term exposure to UV rays can also result in macular degeneration. It is a condition where a part of the retina deteriorates, leading to vision impairment.

You definitely need sunglasses to counter the harmful effects of the sun’s UV rays. Apart from the health benefits that sunglasses have, they are also undoubtedly one of the most stylish fashion accessories.

What to consider when choosing sunglasses

Before purchasing sunglasses, here are certain considerations that you need to make to ensure a great purchase.

Look for a pair that provides both UVA & UVB protection. Basically, this ensures a 100% UV protection.

If you choose polarised lenses, which is optional, your sunglasses will also help you deal with glare. Glare results due to reflection of light from the surface of lenses of the glasses, and results in lack of clarity of vision.

You can also pick a pair of sunglasses with a wraparound style. This not only provides a full peripheral coverage to your eyes but also shields the area surrounding your eyes from the harmful UV rays.

The choice of tint is completely at your discretion. The basic but super stylish black sunglasses have a class of their own. However, there are more tint options available to choose from, ranging from brown to green, and many more.

Where to buy sunglasses?

Now that we have discussed the need for sunglasses and the things that you need to consider before buying this much-needed accessory, your next move should be to go ahead with the purchase. But where to buy sunglasses?

To enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience and also save time, you can buy sunglasses over the online medium. There are lots of benefits that come along with online sunglasses. Here they are!

Prescription Sunglasses

You can even get your pair of sunglasses updated with your prescription. All that you need to do is submit your prescription at the time of purchase, and you can be assured of getting your sunglasses fitted with the exact prescription.

If you want to know whether you need a pair of prescription glasses or not, you can even get your eyes tested at these online sites, using their service of eye test.

Try before you buy

To check whether a pair of sunglasses look good on you and fit you well, you have the option of trying them on from the comforts of your home. You can avail the home trial feature available on these sites and get multiple pairs delivered at a time to try them on.

So before finalising that popular pair of black sunglasses for men , don’t forget to use the home trial feature. Go ahead with the purchase only when you are completely satisfied with a pair.

Reglaze Glasses

If you want your existing pair of glasses to be updated to sunglasses, send them for reglazing. You can keep the same frames and get the existing lenses replaced by those which have a protective UV coating applied over them. In this way, you can also make incredible savings.

A pair of sunglasses is important more than ever. Add them to your wardrobe to shield your eyes in style.