Snow. Traffic conditions over 1,000 meters are difficult in the Artech Mountains

7.30pm Situation.

As of the end of the day on Monday, March 14th, the traffic situation is difficult as snow-covered roads and foggy beaches continue in mountainous areas over 1,000 meters in Artech. Lightweight and heavy vehicles require more specialized equipment.

The RD 400 Croix de Boutières is closed and will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday.

Between RD 19 (local Bez) and north of Chavade Bel Air via Col du Pendu to RD 239 and from RD 24 Loebrace to RD19 / RD24 crossing via Col de Meyrand, they are closed only. For heavy goods vehicles. Both roads are set to reopen tomorrow, Tuesday.

Below 1000 meters, traffic returned to normal.