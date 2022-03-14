M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, M2 Extreme: Apple’s Future Chips Spread on All Macs

The Mac year is still a long way off. Apple has definitely released the Mac Studio this week, but the carnagopia of new features is still a long way off. His Newsletter Since Sunday, Mark Curman has been taking a look at what’s going to happen this year and in 2023, and spinning some good washes in the machine.

Now and by the end of 2023, we should expect something new MacBook Air M2, 13-Inch MacBook Pro M2, Mac mini M2 and M2 Pro, 24-inch iMac M2. On the professional family page, the table shows the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max, Mac Studio M2 Max and M2 Ultra, a Mac Pro M2 Ultra and M2 “Extreme”, as well as a ProDisplay 7K This will replace the Pro Display XDR.

Mark Kurman also plans a new iMac Pro equipped with the M2 Pro and M2 Max. The future of this range is a bit unclear: the 27-inch Intel iMac is packing its bags. Special show On March 8, nothing came of that change. Looks like Apple has no heirs.

Apple will not have the new 27-inch iMac in its boxes

As with the previous iMac Pro, Apple has it Removed from its list A year ago. Snoop, though Bloomberg, Similar to DSCC’s Rose YoungThe manufacturer has new big Apple silicone all-in-one boxes, with the mini-LED screen being a bonus.

According to Kurman, Apple will launch at least two or three new Macs this summer. But which ones? The Mac Mini with the M2 chip will only be released in 2023, and it can retain its current design, the Ming-Xi Guo simply slipped into one of his riches. Tweet. Finally, break the M2 chip limit like this:

M2: 8 CPU cores, 9 to 10 GPU cores

M2 Pro: 12 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores

M2 Max: 12 CPU cores, 32 GPU cores

M2 Ultra: 24 CPU cores, 48 ​​to 64 GPU cores

M2 Extreme: 48 CPU cores, 96 to 128 GPU cores

Kurman explains that Apple will be waiting to release the M2 chip before releasing its Mac Pro. Apple has been working for a while on a tower with two M1 Ultra chips, he heard. But it would be inappropriate to introduce the Mac Pro M1 Ultra after the first Mac M2s are delivered. From a marketing standpoint, there is a difficulty.

Anyway, the next two years will be busy for Mac users who have rarely received such attention from Apple!

Update – In a tweet, Majin Pu Share It is provided as a diagram of the connector connecting the two M1 Ultra. This “new” chip – Apple announced that the M1 range will be discontinued on the M1 Ultra – will be codenamed “Redern”. The leak says that the Mac Pro will be released in September, but according to Mark Curman’s information today, Apple may have chosen to go directly to the M2 chip.