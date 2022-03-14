This damage is especially common in the elderly, including milder forms of the disease. Studies should determine if this is reversible. Caregivers surround a 62-year-old patient with Covid 19 disease in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph St. Luke’s Hospital in Lyon. © NICOLAS LIPONNE / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP

IHe makes the set of clues clear. Although Covit-19 is limited to mild symptoms, it can damage the brain. New study published in the journalNatural Supported by brain imaging – loss of gray matter, mainly manifested in areas related to sense of smell. Even more surprising is the fact that the overall size of the brain in patients tested by Oxford University (United Kingdom) researchers is significantly reduced.

If previous imaging work had already looked at the brains of patients admitted to the hospital for Govit-19, a link between the disease and the lesions observed could not be established systematically. “To be sure, a comparison of the pictures taken before and after the infection is necessary. That’s exactly …



