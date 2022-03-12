Home World Spain no longer wants to depend on Algerian gas

Spain no longer wants to depend on Algerian gas

Mar 12, 2022 0 Comments
Spain no longer wants to depend on Algerian gas

Spain has decided to no longer rely on Algerian gas, following problems with Algeria’s unilateral supply of Grebe Europe (GME) gas pipelines and alternative solutions.

Last February, the United States confirmed its position as a major exporter of natural gas to Spain. For the second month in a row, purchases of this ingredient were higher in the United States than in Algeria, which was the main supplier until the end of last year.

The data were released by the statistics bulletin of Enagas, the manager of the Spanish gas system, that Spain bought 12,472 gigawatt hours (GWh) of natural gas in the United States last February, against Algeria for 8,801.
Thus, the weight of natural gas of American descent is 32.9% of total Spanish imports, while Algeria ranks second with 23.2%.

In terms of imports, all gas from the United States arrived in Spain in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by LNG carriers, while all gas from Algeria was transported via the Metcas gas pipeline, which has recurring faults.

Since the closure of GME, Spanish authorities have announced a series of disruptions in the supply chain with alternative solutions offered by Algiers.

According to the Russian federal news agency FAN, the closure of Algeria’s Maghreb-Europe (GME) gas pipeline caused huge financial losses. The same evidence makes it clear that Algeria is facing technical difficulties associated with its plans to expand the capacity of the Metcas gas pipeline, which is causing increased transportation costs due to increased demand and worsening energy crisis in Spain and across Europe.

See also  Illegal dinner case in France: Pierre-Jean Salenon's searches on Boyce Vivian

The Russian company has accused Spain of failing to honor Algeria’s promise to supply enough gas.

Map

You May Also Like

Amar Belani blamed Morocco

Amar Belani blamed Morocco

Green Ammonia: Egypt signs memorandum of understanding with Norway

Green Ammonia: Egypt signs memorandum of understanding with Norway

The Seychelles is now connected by a second submarine with fiber optic cable

Seychelles now connected to second fiber optic submarine cable – Le Magazine du Manager

In the United States, Govt-linked aid fraud has surpassed $ 8 billion

In the United States, Govt-linked aid fraud has surpassed $ 8 billion

Ph : AFP

The expulsion of 35 students trapped in Sumi

La Russie veut parler avec l

Russia wants to talk to Ukraine in advance to discuss the summit

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.