Realme GT 2 Pro Trial: A smartphone that comes to hunt in highland lands

The Realme GT chooses the most ambitious photo configuration with a 50-megapixel main sensor, its wide-angle lens opens at f / 1.8, 50 Mpx (f / 2.2) ultra-wide-angle, but offers a microscope. 40x magnification. This volume is clearly reminiscent Locate the X3 Pro , For that we dedicated a laboratory article . It can be a lot of fun, but quickly loses interest after a few uses.

We may have compared it to the Pixel 6, which is currently one of the best photophones of all specs, but the fight has often turned against it. So we chose to put it against the Oppo Find X3 Neo which works well in fitness. This is very interesting because the two share the same core module: Sony IM766. This sensor is now found in mid- and (very) high-end smartphones. So it is interesting to analyze its behavior in different devices.

Primary volume: 50 Mpx, f / 1.8, eq. 24 mm

Uses wide angle Pixel binding To capture “static” snapshots. This technique makes it possible to combine four pixels together, recovering more light when exhausted. By default, the smartphone captures snapshots at 12.5 Mpx. Find X3 Neo works identically.

Oppo Find X3 Neo (eq. 24 mm, f / 1.8, ISO 173, 1/125 s) Realme GT 2 Pro (24mm eq., F / 1.8, ISO 341, 1/250 sec) Zoom in



In good condition, the shot of the GT2 Pro is very solid. Its color scale is not only better controlled but also provides a little more detail. Although both use the same sensor, Realme’s algorithm enhances the color saturation a bit more, so the whole thing is very flattering. Exposure time is shorter than the Find X3 Neo, which controls blurring effects.

Oppo Find X3 Neo (eq. 24 mm, f / 1.8, ISO 2560, 1/15 s) Realme GT 2 Pro (24mm eq., F / 1.8, ISO 4404, 1/15 sec) Zoom in



In the most difficult situations, the Realme smartphone keeps its ranking. It benefits from better exposure than its competitor and manages to retain a good amount of detail. Digital softening is not very aggressive, even if it feels like it (for example on the cover of a book).

Although the colors have not necessarily lost their potency the whole is very readable. This is not a great camera for night photography, but it does handle dark.

50MP mode

It is always possible to enjoy maximum definition. So to see if the differences are obvious, we compared 12.5MP photos with 50MP photos. For this, we isolated 0.45 MBx area per shot, which is enough to give an idea of ​​the difference in scale.

Oppo Find X3 Neo (50 Mpx, eq. 24 mm, f / 1.8, ISO 300.1 / 250 s) Realme GT 2 Pro (12.5MP, 24mm eq., F / 1.8, ISO 341, 1/250s) Zoom in



Realme GT 2 Pro (50MP, 24mm eq., F / 1.8, ISO 4500, 1/15s) Realme GT 2 Pro (12.5MP, 24mm eq., F / 1.8, ISO 4404, 1/15s) Zoom in



Day or night, the whole definition did not bring a significant gain, though the faces looked a little more detailed. This can be useful for sculpting some scenes, but we do not recommend continuing to use this mode, especially since photos are heavier in storage.

Ultra-wide-angle volume: 50 Mpx, f / 2.2, eq. 15 mm

Results obtained at ultra wide angles are rarely satisfactory in the intermediate range. The module selected by Realme is even more interesting, especially compared to the Find X3 Neo.

Oppo Find X3 Neo (eq. 13 mm, f / 2.2, ISO 183, 1/50 s) Realme GT 2 Pro (15 mm eq., F / 2.2, ISO 603, 1/100 sec) Zoom in



In good condition, the result find offered by the GT2 Pro is better than the X3 Neo. The color measurement is very accurate and the amount of detail is very high. Nevertheless, we would have liked to use a little more sharpness and contrast on the faces or the map. However, the results are really satisfying.

Oppo Find X3 Neo (eq. 13 mm, f / 2.2, ISO 4208, 1/10 s) Realme GT 2 Pro (15mm eq., F / 2.2, ISO 15360, 1/10s) Zoom in



At night, the rendering is unfortunately too dim, not really usable. Exposure is again better than its competitor, but the level of detail has dropped. In this little game, Google Pixel 6 is far ahead.

Front and video module

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 32 Mpx front volume, with its lens opening at f / 2.4. Despite the general hue of pulling a little too much towards yellow, the effect is firm when in the light. The sensor sometimes struggles to handle too much exposure, but the overall experience is enjoyable.

The smartphone is capable of shooting at 24 fps at 8K and 4K, Full HD and 720p at 60 fps. If 8K is not very enjoyable, rendering in 4K and 1080p will be of good quality, unless you make too many abrupt moves. There is still a way to take some beautiful shots.