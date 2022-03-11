Home Science Omigron: These sectors are re-emerging under the effects of BA2

Mar 11, 2022 0 Comments
For almost a week, event rates have been rising in most sectors of France.

Since last Saturday, there has been an increase in new positive cases in France after the meteorite fall of pollution linked to the end of the Omicron variant epidemic. Stable for several days, the increase in recent days is very significant under the influence of the BA2 sub variant which has become the majority in the country.

After exceeding 3,700 cases per 100,000 citizens at the height of the Omigran crisis, the incidence rate in France is now 567 cases, hence a small increase per week.

The incidence rate in 71 sectors of the country is not yet alarming, but the increase is more or less significant. Pyrénées-Orientales is within a large national average of +6.7 extra cases in two days.

In contrast, in 33 sectors, the incidence rate continues to decline. The French champion is in Occitania with the Hots-Pyrenees, this time losing 36 cases a day. Aude -4.3 is also negative with cases.

In the chart below are the sectors that see their occurrence rates decrease and they increase.

