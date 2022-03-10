Home Technology Steve Jobs has been identified as the author of the mysterious serial number

Steve Jobs has been identified as the author of the mysterious serial number

Mar 10, 2022 0 Comments
Steve Jobs has been identified as the author of the mysterious serial number

Designed by Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs And tested mass in the garage of Ronald Wayne and Jobs, the first product of the Apple-1 Apple It went on sale in April 1976. The commercialization of this microcomputer, first and foremost, was a big mystery. Each motherboard had an inscription in black. A kind of serial number.

Where does this record come from?

Steve Wozniak has always promised not to be the author of the serial number like Steve Jobs. Both allies were logical skeptics: Steve Wozniak was the chief designer of Apple-1, and Steve Jobs attended the assembly. Paul Terrell, the owner of Fight Shop and the first sponsor of the Fifty Apple-1s, says he has nothing to do with this. Who marked these motherboards?

Achim Baque, Registrar Apple i It lists all the computers involved in solving this mystery. To do this, he turned to PSA, one of the world’s leading signature authentication services. Daniel Kotke (a close friend of Steve Jobs) sent Steve Jobs’ handwritten documents to the Accreditation Service so that he could compare them as best he could.

And guilty?

After three months of extensive analysis, the PSA has made its final decision: Steve Jobs is the sole author of a handwritten serial number on each Apple-1 motherboard. In other words, all of Apple’s first microcomputers were “signed” by Steve Jobs.

See also  PS5 Console Distinctive Deathloop Has Been Delayed to Q2 2021

You May Also Like

Amazon: Robots hold an employee trapped in a warehouse

Amazon: Robots hold an employee trapped in a warehouse

In Russia, Amazon is suspending deliveries and blocking subscriptions to its cloud service

In Russia, Amazon is suspending deliveries and blocking subscriptions to its cloud service

BFMTV

IAEA loses contact with Chernobyl power plant control systems

Spotify was hit by a massive crash in several European countries

Spotify was hit by a massive crash in several European countries

Mac Studio and its new screen will look like this

Mac Studio and its new screen will look like this

Chrome is faster than Safari

Chrome is faster than Safari

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.