Russia wants to talk to Ukraine in advance to discuss the summit

The Russian diplomat said on Thursday that Russia was ready to continue talks with Ukraine within the framework of the existing design in Belarus, but the idea of ​​a presidential summit was considered in advance.

“Today’s meeting confirmed that there is no alternative to the Russian – Ukrainian form in Belarus,” Sergei Lavrov said after meeting with his Ukrainian envoy to Turkey, Dmitry Kuleba, who said this was the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. However he acknowledged that their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zhelensky was not on the agenda.

Mr. Mr. to speak to Putin. Zhelensky repeatedly asked, which he denied. The Kremlin considers that the Kremlin considers a deal possible only if it is negotiated in advance, while accusing Kiev of not respecting the word given.

However, since the start of the Ukrainian invasion, three Russian-Ukrainian meetings have taken place in Belarus, mainly leading to the establishment of humanitarian evacuation routes from Ukrainian cities besieged by the Russian military. But their installation turned out to be very confusing.

“We have confirmed that the Russian side’s initiative in opening humanitarian corridors on a daily basis is in place,” Lavrov said, adding that their path would be determined by “those who control the situation on the ground.”

Mr. Lavrov reiterated that Russia “did not attack Ukraine,” but responded to “direct threats to its (its) security”, reiterating its pro-Western and neutral stance on the militarization of its neighbors.