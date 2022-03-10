Home World Russia wants to talk to Ukraine in advance to discuss the summit

Russia wants to talk to Ukraine in advance to discuss the summit

Mar 10, 2022 0 Comments
La Russie veut parler avec l

The Russian diplomat said on Thursday that Russia was ready to continue talks with Ukraine within the framework of the existing design in Belarus, but the idea of ​​a presidential summit was considered in advance.

“Today’s meeting confirmed that there is no alternative to the Russian – Ukrainian form in Belarus,” Sergei Lavrov said after meeting with his Ukrainian envoy to Turkey, Dmitry Kuleba, who said this was the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. However he acknowledged that their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zhelensky was not on the agenda.

“We do not consider it necessary to comment on such fabrications,” said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

Mr. Mr. to speak to Putin. Zhelensky repeatedly asked, which he denied. The Kremlin considers that the Kremlin considers a deal possible only if it is negotiated in advance, while accusing Kiev of not respecting the word given.

However, since the start of the Ukrainian invasion, three Russian-Ukrainian meetings have taken place in Belarus, mainly leading to the establishment of humanitarian evacuation routes from Ukrainian cities besieged by the Russian military. But their installation turned out to be very confusing.

“We have confirmed that the Russian side’s initiative in opening humanitarian corridors on a daily basis is in place,” Lavrov said, adding that their path would be determined by “those who control the situation on the ground.”

Mr. Lavrov reiterated that Russia “did not attack Ukraine,” but responded to “direct threats to its (its) security”, reiterating its pro-Western and neutral stance on the militarization of its neighbors.

See also  Anger in excess of 'failure to communicate' right after rule improve disrupts Eid celebrations

The Russian diplomat said on Thursday that Russia was ready to continue talks with Ukraine within the framework of the existing design in Belarus, but the idea of ​​a presidential summit was considered in advance.
“Today’s meeting confirmed that there is no alternative to the Russian-Ukrainian format in Belarus,” Sergei Lavrov said after his meeting.

You May Also Like

Ukraine Conflict: Inflation forecast in France at more than 5% in 2022

Ukraine Conflict: Inflation forecast in France at more than 5% in 2022

Africa: Female farmers face gender discrimination

Africa: Female farmers face gender discrimination

Purida at the 157th Ordinary Session of the Arab League Council in Cairo

Purida at the 157th Ordinary Session of the Arab League Council in Cairo

Algeria is facing huge financial losses due to the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline

Algeria is facing huge financial losses due to the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline

THE PRESIDENT: Tradition and interests of the 12 candidates released

THE PRESIDENT: Tradition and interests of the 12 candidates released

Algeria suffered heavy losses after the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline

Algeria suffered heavy losses after the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.