Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Review: A Laptop in Original Format for Pros and Creators

We now know the surface of Microsoft and the results are always impeccable. The slightly harder anodized aluminum chassis gives the PC a premium look. Its touchpad is in the same order, pleasant to use and perfectly fluid.

The keyboard skin is also nice, but the keys are smaller than most PCs; A surprising choice and eventually not practical on a daily basis because it causes regular typing errors, at least in the beginning. There is no fingerprint reader or numeric keyboard, the backlight can be adjusted to 4 levels.

The keyboard keys are slightly smaller.

Fortunately, Windows Hello allows you to quickly unlock your computer with webcam support face recognition. It offers movies in 1080p and good picture quality, was a bit dark, but can slightly improve its brightness in the software. However, in low light, the noise is actually felt. In difficult lighting conditions. In a bright office. Zoom in

On the connection page, the PC is limited to two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a mini-jack socket, which is explicitly defined for a model that wants to be “pro”; Competitor who used to accustom us with extreme restraint, now offers more opportunities in its MacBook Pro M1 Pro and Max.

If you forget the proprietary charger, you can use USB ports to recharge the system, but it will be slower than the latter.

The connection is explicitly defined.

So far, nothing too unusual, but the secret of the surface laptop studio is hidden behind its screen: specific hinges allow it to move the keyboard forward, or be completely flat. This allows it to be used as a display or graphics tablet. However, we have some doubts about the durability of the fabric that holds the hinges on the back of the screen. For more details and photos on the possibilities offered on this screen, we recommend reading our exclusive lab article: Recommended item: On the other side of the screen. The screen can move forward. Zoom in

Surface Slim Pen2. Of course, the PC has all the options to use with the Surface Slim Ben 2, which unfortunately is available as an option and costs € 130. Responsive and efficient, it can be used especially by enthusiasts who take notes by hand or graphic applications. When it connects to the computer, a small tutorial to get started will be displayed on the screen. There is a right click button on the stylus and an eraser button at the top. It benefits from haptic feedback that can be implemented in Windows systems and is charged wirelessly by sliding on the touchpad, under the Surface laptop studio chassis. If the stylus can be inserted under the chassis, it is very special. It has two “levels”, with a small base, so there is a gap to accommodate the slim pen. This original design allowed ventilation grills on both sides of the Microsoft PC to ensure good ventilation. The system is very quiet even during video encryption under the handbrake; We recorded only 34.1 dB and 40 C. In sport, ventilation becomes very audible, though not the primary use of this model.

The Surface laptop studio does not get too hot.

Unfortunately, Microsoft users make no attempt to disassemble the system, and we advise you not to attempt the functionality. Not only are the screws hidden by rubber feet under the chassis, but one of the screws is placed squarely under an invisible piece of plastic. So you run the risk of voiding the warranty and damaging the chassis. FYI, M2 SSD is still replaceable, but do not plan to replace the RAM, solder or substandard battery.