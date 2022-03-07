Home Economy South Africa: When technology enters road traffic in Cape Town

South Africa: When technology enters road traffic in Cape Town

Mar 07, 2022 0 Comments
AFRIQUE DU SUD : quand la technologie s’invite dans la circulation routière au Cap ©Alexey Stiop/Shutterstock

Cape Town, South Africa has a population of 4.618 million. When faced with population growth and the flow of vehicles, traffic-related challenges are becoming increasingly important. In this context, two technology companies, Fiber Paste Integrations and Septon, are working on a number of projects aimed at transforming the South African capital into a smart city.

This will include organizing road traffic from the gateway city to South Africa by combining the capabilities of optical systems from fiber-based integrations and vehicle detection solutions from September. The device monitors the use of traffic lanes, and identifies vehicle classification systems at traffic lights placed at intersections.

Impact on movement

According to Josh Cousin, Systems Engineer for Fiber-Based Integration, soon-to-be-used systems will provide information on vehicle size, traffic volume, frequency, lane positioning and potential obstacles. Based on this information, operators will eventually know peak times, real-time lane occupation status, waiting time at traffic lights and crash areas.

Lidar sensors actually provide higher spatial resolution than radars, and ensure higher performance than cameras in a variety of weather and lighting conditions, in order to deliver high-precision data. Lidar sensors help protect the privacy of individuals They do not collect any biometric informationThis makes it a very suitable solution where cameras can raise privacy concernsGlass Wagner, Director of Product Management and Marketing, explains in September.

READ ALSO: SOUTH AFRICA: In Cuca, officials are accelerating the ambition of the Smart City

Founded in 2016, Cepton is an American company specializing in “lidar” technologies. This solution is a radar-like remote sensing and limiting system, but it emits pulses of infrared light to determine the position of an object instead of radio waves. Using this technology, especially its “Helius” sensitivity software, California-based youth shooting ADAS / AV (Automated Vehicle Simulation Software and Advanced Systems Driver Assistance Systems, Editor’s Note), Smart Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China Aerospace and smart industrial applications.

See also  The latest public Windows 11 applications for Android in the year 2022

Benoit Ivan Vance

