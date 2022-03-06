Geekbench decided to list all of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, S20 and S10

After discovering that 10,000 apps have been banned, Geekbench has decided to remove the Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, S20 and S10 from its website.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Have been on sale for a few weeks and we continue to post things about them. iFixit extracted themFor DxOMark, They checked the screen. Earlier in the week, we learned that Samsung had done this on purpose Decided to reduce the performance of 10,000 popular applications.

To improve the autonomy of the Galaxy S22 there is no problem controlling the performance of the applications, but this limit is not enabled Galaxy S22 Benchmarks are on test benches. Samsung immediately explained that this limit would be lifted. So software update is expected.

No manipulation on the geekbench

One of the most popular scaling tools, GeekbenchHas decided to list all Galaxy S including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22.

Geekbench’s policy is that if a device is removed from its device browser, it cannot be reversed. That means all Galaxy S22, S21, S20 and S10 devices will be removed from GeekBench’s list when Samsung releases an update that will allow users to prioritize performance for a “normal” experience.

After extensive internal testing, we have determined that the following Samsung Galaxy handsets will use GOS: – Samsung Galaxy S22 (all models)

– Samsung Galaxy S21 (all models)

– Samsung Galaxy S20 (all models)

– Samsung Galaxy S10 (all models) – கgeekbench (geekbench) March 4, 2022

So you can always start with definitions GeekBench applicationBut the devices are no longer listed on the leaderboards.

Geekbench has in the past removed devices from its site, including the OnePlus 9 series. ‘energy. It did not affect the standardization applications, so Geekbench considered it manipulation. Huawei and Xiaomi are among the other companies listed in the past.

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.