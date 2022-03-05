Home World The date of Ramadan 2022 is known as the “Night of Doubt”

Mar 05, 2022 0 Comments
According to a press release, the Great Mosque of Paris marked the beginning of Friday, March 4, the first day of the pre-Ramadan month of Chabane. As a result, the night of doubt, which marks the beginning of the month of fasting in France in 1443, was set for Friday, April 1, corresponding to the 29th day of the month of Chapman.

The Grand Mosque in Paris should announce the date for the start of the fast during a meeting, which the French Council of Muslim Theology (CTMF) has already done this week. Based on astronomical calculations, CTMF 1443 has announced that the first day of the month of Ramadan will correspond to Saturday, April 2, 2022, and the first day of the month of Shawwal will correspond to 1443 (Al-Fitr festival). Monday, May 2, 2022.

Before the start of the holy month, Rector Gems-Edin Hafiz appealed to all Muslims. “At a time when peace is in jeopardy, the Imams of the Great Mosque of Paris and I call on all Muslims in France to end the armed conflict and restore the hearts of the fraternity this month of Shabbat. Men.”

