SpaceX47 has launched new satellites

The Starling galaxy continues to grow. This Thursday, SpaceX 47 added new satellites using the Falcon 9 launcher number B1060, which took off this morning from the Cape Canaveral air base in Florida. PhoneTroid. The rocket made its eleventh launch there and was able to return safely to the first level Atlantic Ocean, where the boat Just Reed the Instructions were stationed.

This launcher, with similar missions to another American company, can go back into space. Reusing launchers has always been a priority for SpaceX. Performance and productivity go through a complete and rapid reuse of space equipment, Elon Musk, President of SpaceX, continued.

One task per week

This mission for the Falcon 9 rocket is the ninth of this year. 52 are planned for this year. The purpose is to operate one flight a week. For now, the US space agency has taken its own place. The table is tight. For SpaceX, it is a question of succeeding in placing enough satellites in space to guarantee the mega volume of communication devices that make it possible to guarantee high-speed Internet connections across the globe.

In response to Russian military action and at the request of Ukrainian authorities, Elon Musk activated the Starling Network in the attacked country. Trucks loaded with satellite feeds have arrived to guarantee a 200 Mb / s connection to the population, thus avoiding network failures or cyber attacks.