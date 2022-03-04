Home Technology Russian plane in Slovakia for nuclear fuel

Mar 04, 2022 0 Comments
A Russian cargo plane carrying nuclear fuel sent to two Slovak power plants arrived in the country on Tuesday.

“Volga Dnepr Airlines IL76 aircraft carrying nuclear fuel from the Russian Federation landed at Bratislava airport,” the Slovak Ministry of Economy announced.

According to the Ministry, the Russian cargo plane flew over Belarusian territory and Poland.

Slovakia was one of the last EU countries to close its airspace to Russian aircraft.

53% of Slovakia’s energy

But in the case of this aircraft, he benefited from the exception provided for humanitarian assistance and nuclear fuel transport. The Polish Civil Aviation Office said Warsaw would also have to approve the trip.

Nuclear fuel will be used at two Slovak nuclear power plants, Mochovce and Jaslovske Bohunice, which currently receive only nuclear fuel of Russian descent.

By 2020, Slovak nuclear power plants will produce 53% of Slovakia’s energy.

