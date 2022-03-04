Australia’s “cautious evolution” on energy transition

A boat passes through a liquefied natural gas terminal in Darwin, Australia, July 6, 2018. Richard Wainwright / AP

This is a small step, not quite enough given the measures needed to keep the possibility of limiting warming to 1.5 ° C. Australia, Which represents a significant improvement. 26 days before openinge The world climate conference (COP26), October 31, in Glasgow, the Scott Morrison-led government committed on Tuesday, October 26, to achieving the “net zero emissions” target of greenhouse gases by 2050.

On the other hand, it has not raised its emissions reduction target by 2030 and is currently set at 26 to 28% (compared to the 2005 level), only announcing that the country will exceed that to reach 30% to 35%. This is not “Not a revolution but a sensible evolution”, Insisted the Conservative prime minister on Tuesday, had a small blue booklet and had a plan he wanted to present during his trip to Scotland.

“The executive is still protecting fossil fuels. He still wants to open new mines. But the science is very clear. In accordance with the Paris agreement, it is necessary to reduce emissions by about 50% from 2030, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and immediately stop all investment in coal, gas and oil “Shortly before the announcement, Will Steffen, an adviser to the Climate Council, the official body on climate change issues in Australia, was critical.

“New technologies “and”clean hydrogen”

As the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas, the country does not want to backtrack on natural resources that ensure its prosperity or introduce a carbon tax or impose binding measures. To succeed in its energy transition, it supports another method: more investment “New technologies” Especially in hydrogen “Belonging”.

Two types of hydrogens are hidden under this adjective: “green », Made from renewable energy, and” blue”made from fossil fuels supported by a carbon storage system. The latter, which keeps gas or coal in the energy mix and relies on technologies that are still in their infancy, is rejected by ecosystems. But for Australia, which aims to become an export power of materials such as hydrogen, ammonia, steel or aluminium, the priority is to find the right balance to protect jobs in mining areas, while starting the country’s transition to renewables.

