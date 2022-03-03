Home Technology The Fitbit brand is reminiscent of 1.7 million smartwatches with burning risks

Mar 03, 2022 0 Comments
On Wednesday, March 2, the American expert on attached materials for the Fitbit game demanded the recall of about 1.7 million copies of its Ionic smartwatch. “Risk of burns” For users. The US Agency for Consumer Protection (CPSC) states on its website that one million of these devices have been sold in the United States and 693,000 have been purchased overseas.

“Ionic smartwatch’s lithium-ion battery overheats, causing burns”, The company explains. The recall process was conducted in coordination with the Canadian and Mexican regulators. The CPSC says it has heard of at least 115 monitoring overheating in the United States, including 78 burns, including two tertiary burns and four secondary burns.

The regulator urges users to immediately stop wearing the smartwatch and contact Fitbit for a $ 299 (9 269) refund of the device. The California company stopped production of this model in 2020. It was sold in the United States until last December on supermarket chains such as Best Buy, Kohl’s or Target, and on the Amazon and Fitbit platforms.

