Uncharted: 3 good reasons to watch the movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Are you reluctant to go untitled yet? We give you 3 good reasons why you want to go to the movies!

He’s still not playing in the cinema, he’s been blowing all the records since release! Viewers are clearly waiting for this new film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, who are a pretty crazy duo. But what’s your story? It’s a huge treasure hunt all over the world! The goal is to find gold hidden in abandoned ships. To get there, Natan and Sully, played by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, will have to go through a lot of obstacles. In the end, it must be said that there are 5 billion dollars! So obviously, there is competition… If you have not yet had the opportunity to watch this movie, we give you 3 good reasons to go to the cinema as soon as possible!

Action is

Yes, untitled is clearly an action movie! The least we can say is that there will be something for everyone… Fights, weapons, stunts : You’re clearly not going to get bored for the entire duration of the movie, which lasts almost 2 hours!

There’s humor

If untitled is an action movie, there’s also a lot of humor. That’s largely thanks to Tom Holland playing Nathan. In any situation, he will pull out the little phrase or the little punchline that changes everything. A touch of humor that makes the film even more enjoyable to watch. Action + comedy combo: it always works!

There are some pretty wacky scenes

This is the basis of a good American blockbuster: scenes that are absolutely surreal! Tyrese and Ludacris are still remembered for going into space by car in fast and Furious 9… While unnamed, there are also some pretty wacky scenes. But ultimately, that’s what we want!