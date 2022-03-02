Home Technology The robot dog confuses us, but he twists well

Mar 02, 2022 0 Comments
The robot dog confuses us, but he twists well

We saw the Xiaomi CyberDog robot dog at MWC 2022 in Barcelona. It’s technically impressive, but it’s hard to be pretty.

Xiaomi CyberDog's work mode

Xiaomi CyberDog’s Work Mode // Source: Frandroi

At MWC 2022Xiaomi proves Cyber ​​doc, his robot dog. The product is just as disturbing in real life as we found out.

To be beautiful without the head

Its quadrupedal and headless design doesn’t really make it look pretty, though it does focus on a consumer design. In the hope that different members of the family would have fun with him.

In front of the audience at the stand Xiaomi In the living room, the robot was shown moving in all directions, squatting, giving his feet, and jumping on his own. TwistingEtc. The technique is necessarily impressive, but it is difficult not to doubt the usefulness of the beast.

Xiaomi CyberDoc

Xiaomi CyberDog // Source: Frandroid

Above all Xiaomi saw CyberDog showcasing its capabilities, highlighting the difficulty in expressing an emotion with a robot. Chance to remember that Sony still won well Beautiful ipo.

Xiaomi CyberDog // Source: Frandroid

Xiaomi CyberDog // Source: Frandroid

A little further on the show, at another stand, is the robot Boston Dynamics He also did some pirouettes (especially when climbing stairs). However, this device was originally designed for military purposes and to carry heavy loads with others. Of course, we did not expect to see anything beautiful.

