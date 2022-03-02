The robot dog confuses us, but he twists well

We saw the Xiaomi CyberDog robot dog at MWC 2022 in Barcelona. It’s technically impressive, but it’s hard to be pretty.

To be beautiful without the head

Its quadrupedal and headless design doesn’t really make it look pretty, though it does focus on a consumer design. In the hope that different members of the family would have fun with him.

In front of the audience at the stand Xiaomi In the living room, the robot was shown moving in all directions, squatting, giving his feet, and jumping on his own. TwistingEtc. The technique is necessarily impressive, but it is difficult not to doubt the usefulness of the beast.

Above all Xiaomi saw CyberDog showcasing its capabilities, highlighting the difficulty in expressing an emotion with a robot. Chance to remember that Sony still won well Beautiful ipo.

Xiaomi CyberDog // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi CyberDog // Source: Frandroid

A little further on the show, at another stand, is the robot Boston Dynamics He also did some pirouettes (especially when climbing stairs). However, this device was originally designed for military purposes and to carry heavy loads with others. Of course, we did not expect to see anything beautiful.

