Delta Plus Group: acquisition in Australia

Mar 02, 2022 0 Comments
Delta Plus Group has announced the acquisition of a 70% stake in the Australia-based company’s security link, with the aim of consolidating the growth of its” fall arrest systems ” business, while launching the first geographic presence in a region with high capacity.

Developed nearly 25 years ago in Newcastle (New South Wales), it has produced and marketed a complete range of safety link designs, manufacturing, collective safety devices (railings), height access devices (ladders, stairs) and personal safety devices (anchors and lifelines).

The company employs 25 people and was achieved in its last financial year, ending June 30, 2021, with revenues of 10.4 million Australian dollars (6.7 million euros). It aims for revenues of around 12 million Australian dollars (8 million euros) in the 2021/2022 financial year. Its operating profit is reported to be significantly higher than that of Delta Plus Group.

Of Sydney (N. A. A.).S. W) with its design, production and storage unit located to the north, the security connection Company produces or customizes certain products sold by the in-house company, while other products are derived from suppliers located in Asia-Pacific. The company generates 75% of its revenue in Australia and New Zealand.

