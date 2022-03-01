Australia-A-League men’s 2022: leaders escape

The leaders assert and maintain a small lead over other rivals.

Great week for the leaders. City of Melbourne He had opened it up in the best way with a win against it Central Coast Marines (3-2), the team did not shake against Sydney FC (2-1) in a remake of the 2021 final. Matthew Leckie kicked his fifth goal of the season. Who has struggled to get used to this new role, in his new team, is now living up to the expectations placed on him. He has five goals in six games since February 8 against Jet. French side, Florin Bérenguer did not score, but became the most appearances foreign player in colors City Eighty – four games played.

A notch above, in the first place, the Western United His favorites are no longer in any doubt about the label. Mark Rudan has been doing a good job, scoring fourteen goals less than the defence which is key to the success of the Melbourne team City of Melbourne, His direct follower. Passed Sydney FC (1-0), Perth Glory Neither beat the green and Black Tower (0-2). If Perth Conceded only ten goals, compared to eleven for Western United, But, Glory Played three fewer games and needed to resist to be better safe. Success is certainly there, but one point can be noted in reference: this success is the first United In a more than one-goal span, the top eight were a goal apart, and seven of them were by zero.

Newcastle Jets Signing off on a good week too. A win that first ebbed against Western Sydney Wanderers (1-0) then brought back from a point Bulls Of MacArthur (2-2). These four points are beneficial in order to stay close to the qualifying wagon Play-offs Get out of the bottom of the leaderboard a little. Their opponents Marines The same cannot be said. Again, the stops dashed hopes that at least one point would come back. They Marines Taking out a potential thirty led by conceding late goals would be a sad record of eight points: defeat Melbourne Success 90+4 on a targete Min, draw conceded against Perth Glory For 90+3e For min, 90e+3e Facing Bulls Defeat at last Reds In’Adelaide United On target signed by Nestor obangunda (Sixteen) in 90+4e Min. These eight points lost on the wire would have done Marines Fifth overall, one point ahead Sydney.

Coming soon Sky Blues Where nothing goes anymore. Thought Steve Corica Big Blue Facing Melbourne Success Had finally started his season, Sydney Going with two wins. But it didn’t last. Four games, two draws and two defeats were conceded against both leaders, the Western uniteD (1-0) and the City of Melbourne (2-1). To regain a positive dynamic in the Championship, the Sydney FC, Already its rival the Western Sydney Wanderers (March 5) where both need points, focusing beforeAFC Champions League And a planned barrage against Filipinos Gaya football club-Iloilo.

Ranking

