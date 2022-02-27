To revolutionize our knowledge of the universe, the world’s most powerful space telescope is in orbit 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The Wonderful Promises of the James-Web Telescope

ATThe James-Web telescope reached its position at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, and impatient scientists and scientists became impatient. The crew is now busy assembling eighteen parts of its main glass – called primaries – designed to look like origami so that it can be folded into a rocket. “A long-term function, all its fragments have already been used and must now be aligned within a fraction of a micron, the purpose of which is to capture the light of cosmic objects as they are held together.” Pierre Ferrut, co-chair of the James-Webb mission to the European Space Agency, explains.

