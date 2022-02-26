Today: Australia and Finland decide!

Clear lull this Saturday, February 26, with four picks, including two finals, once with the first hostilities for the morning!

10.30 am-Australia: Australia final result (With live-tweet)

S. B. See you at 10: 30 On s streaming And Live-tweet on Twitter account @EuroQuotidien (With Rémi) to follow the finaleAustralia decides 2022. Presented by Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasy live from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, the following line of passage will see 11 candidates compete :

#1 G-nation Tick me off #2 Erica Padilla Below #3 Sean Miley Moore My body #4 Charlie I suck at being lonely #5 Andrew Lambrew Electrification #6 Sheldon Riley Not one #7 Ballini We are one #8 Jaguar Johns Small fire #9 Isaiah Firebrace and Evie Eyrie When I’m with you #10 Travel The Dreamer #11 Jude York I don’t need to dream

Voting system – Combined vote 50% juries / 50% televoting.

20h-Sweden: Melodifestivalen Series 4 (With live-tweet)

See you at 20h on SVT streaming And Live-tweet on Twitter account @EuroQuotidien (With Betty) to follow Series 4 of Melodifestivalen 2022. Oscar Zia presented live from the Friends Arena in Solna, a sequence of passage that sees 7 contestants compete in the following sequence :

Voting system – 100% televoting. In the first round, the candidate at the top of the vote will directly qualify for the final. In the second round, the candidate with the most points will go to the final, and the next two will be donated to the semifinals.

See you at 20h on Yle’s streaming And Live-tweet on Twitter account @EuroQuotidien (With Audrey) to follow the UMK 2022 final. Presented by Paula Vesala and Miisa rotola-bukila live from lokomo, Tarku, it will see 7 candidates compete.

Bess Ram Bam Bam Cyan kicks Hurricane Isaac Zein Kuuma jäbä Oliveira Thank God I’m an atheist Rasmus Jezebel Tommie Läntinen Elämä kantaa mua Younghearted Solar number

Voting system – Combined vote 25% juries / 75% televoting.

20h45-Iceland: 1st semi-final of Söngvakeppnin

See you at 20: 45 on RUV streaming To watch the first semi-final of Söngvakeppnin 2022. Presented by Björg Magnúsdóttir, Jón Jónsson and Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttiro live from RUV studio in Reykjavik, which will see 5 contestants compete.

Voting system – 100% televoting. The first two artists qualified for the final. The jury can select the last contestant for the final from the contestants eliminated from the two semi-finals.

See you tonight for the results of this exam Saturday!

Photo Credits: SBS, SVT, Yle and RUV

